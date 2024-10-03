Ben Affleck sparks concerns as he smokes cigarette in luxury BMW

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez maintain amicable relationship.

Ben Affleck was spotted looking visibly strained as he dealt with his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez, seen smoking a cigarette in his luxury BMW on Thursday.

The actor appeared in low spirits while parked in Los Angeles, lighting up in his sleek $120,000 BMW i7. With his divorce proceedings still unfolding, Ben was alone as he prepared to head out for the day.



The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and wed in August 2022, officially parted ways over the summer amid swirling rumors.

Jennifer filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their wedding after making the decision to separate back in April.

Despite the turbulent end to their brief marriage, the ex-couple have been spotted together several times in recent months.

Last month, the former couple reunited for their children’s back-to-school night in Los Angeles, appearing friendly and at ease while mingling with other parents and students.

Attendees noted that the singer and the actor were "totally cool with each other and very cordial" as they navigated the campus together.

However, despite their amicable demeanor, sources tell People that a reconciliation is not on the horizon for the A-list duo, and they remain committed to their divorce plans.

As they navigate their "tricky" divorce with attorney Laura Wasser, they recently hit a snag regarding their $68 million former marital home, with a potential buyer pulling out of the deal at the last minute.