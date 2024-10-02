Oscar winning star Daniel Day-Lewis to make acting comeback?

Daniel Day-Lewis representatives avoids commenting on the matter

Daniel-Day Lewis has made a shocking comeback in acting seven years after his retirement.

The actor was recently seen riding a motorbike on the streets of Manchester with actor Sean Bean. Lewis looked barely recognizable in the pictures which surfaced on the internet.

Reportedly, he was filming a scene for an upcoming film Avelyn. He wore an olive-green jacket with a black pair of pants and brown boots. Both the actor wore a helmet while shooting for the scene.

However, when the media reached out to the representatives of the Lincoln actor; they did not immediately react or commented on whether he will be making an official comeback or not.

Earlier in 2017, the 67-year-old actor revealed that his decision of retiring from films was not confirmed.

In a statement, he said: “I didn’t even know I was going to stop acting.”

He shared this thought before shooting Phantom Thread which was supposedly his last film.

“I do know that Paul Thomas Anderson and I laughed a lot before we made the movie. And then we stopped laughing because we were both overwhelmed by a sense of sadness.”

Daniel admitted that he was not going to watch Phantom Thread.

“Not wanting to see the film is connected to the decision I’ve made to stop working as an actor,” he added.

He went on to say: “But it’s not why the sadness came to stay. That happened during the telling of the story, and I don’t really know why.”

According to the Page Six, Daniel Day-Lewis told them in 2018 that he was trying to help a friend in financing and producing a film which meant that he did not officially say goodbye to Hollywood.