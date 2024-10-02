Ryan Murphy 'grateful' for unexpected new feat

Ryan Murphy did not expected for all of his shows to be popular among the audience

Ryan Murphy is prouder than ever to have released several shows in a short span that have become fan favorites.

In an interview with Deadline, the 58-year-old writer and director reflected on the impressive feat of releasing six shows in just two weeks.



"I feel a lot of gratitude, because what I tried to do, and what everybody in my company tried to do was daunting," the 58-year stated. "I don’t know that anybody’s ever done that before: six shows in two weeks."

His latest line-up includes ABC's Doctor Odyssey starring Joshua Jackson, FX’s Grotesquerie featuring Niecy Nash and Travis Kelce, and Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

In addition, Murphy is gearing up for American Horror Stories later this month and projects like All’s Fair with Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close, a reunion with Evan Peters in FX’s The Beauty, and the new American Love Story about John F. Kennedy Jr.

"All came together after the strike," he explained, noting the industry’s eagerness for fall titles and a swift return to production.

"What I love about it is that you go into doing something like this and you think, well some of them are going to work, right?" Murphy continued, referring to the shows he released, "I know the audience is going to look for them, but the fact that they all worked, all became number one, and they’re all still working, that is kind of mind-blowing, I did not expect that."

"I only make shows that I want to watch, so I’m thrilled that other people agree," he added.

Additionally, the millions of views his shows are racking up the rewards of his hard work.