'Scream VII': Release date, cast changes, and creative overhaul

The Scream franchise is alive and well, with the seventh installment officially slated for release on February 27, 2026.

Franchise star Neve Campbell and director Kevin Williamson shared the exciting news on social media.

Campbell's return to the franchise was announced earlier this year, after she sat out Scream VI due to a salary dispute with producer Spyglass. At the time, Campbell revealed that Williamson, the creator of the franchise, would direct Scream VII.

Williamson penned the scripts for the original 1996 Scream, as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4.

Guy Busick, who wrote 2022's Scream and Scream VI, will take over writing duties from James Vanderbilt.

The franchise underwent significant changes following the departure of stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, as well as original director Christopher Landon.

Campbell's return was a crucial lifeline for the series, with her character Sidney Prescott being the heartbeat of the franchise since its inception.

Radio Silence's 2022 reboot revitalised the franchise, featuring Campbell.

Scream VI broke the series' record for biggest opening weekend, grossing $44.5 million and eventually earning $166.3 million globally.