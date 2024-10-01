Inside Yerin Ha's joyful reaction to joining 'Bridgerton' cast

In a recent YouTube video released by Shondaland, Yerin Ha shared the heartwarming story of how she found out she secured the lead role of Sophie in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.



Ha, 29, reminisced about being at a cafe in Korea with her mom when she received the news.

"So, when I got the role, I was having breakfast with my mom at a cafe in Korea and I stepped outside and it was so funny 'cause she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam [a district in Seoul, South Korea] that I got the role."

Her mom's reaction was overwhelmingly positive, despite needing to leave shortly after due to indigestion. "She came out crying, and then after the phone call, she was like, 'We gotta go home. I think I have indigestion,' and so we left," Ha recalled with a laugh.

Next, Ha shared the moment she told one of her closest friends via FaceTime. She acted out her friend's shocked reaction, setting her phone down in excitement. "'Oh my God. You're on Bridgerton!'" Ha's friend exclaimed.

Ha appreciated the love and support from her loved ones. "It's so nice to have people who really love and support you," she said. "Those in my corner are happy to see me grow on my journey."

Ha's role was announced in August, followed by a 30-second teaser on Bridgerton's X (formerly Twitter) account on September 11.