Selena Gomez expresses gratitude over major career milestone

Selena Gomez was ranked a billionaire for the first time, in early September, on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



Talking about this new landmark in her career, the Emilia Perez actress told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m very grateful,” in an interview on Monday, September 30.

“I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money. But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products,” Gomez said. “They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true. So I’m really, really honoured and just happy.”

According to the Bloomberg report, her current net worth stands at $1.3 billion.

The Love On songstress launched her beauty line, Rare Beauty, four years ago accompanied by her third studio album, Rare.

The brand reportedly accounts for the “vast bulk of Gomez’s wealth” today per the outlet.

The Disney alum has entered a diverse range of career avenues apart from singer and acting, which includes entrepreneurship.

The outlet compared Gomez’s financial success to Taylor Swift’s, who reached the billionaire status exclusively through her musical career.

Previously, the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker denied rumours regarding the sale of her beauty brand.

“I don’t have any plans on that, genuinely,” she told The Times earlier this year. “I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty.”

Gomez concluded, “I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it.”

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Emilia Perez, which is slated to come out in early November.