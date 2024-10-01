Shawn Mendes weighs in on his relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes addresses Camila Cabello relationship

Shawn Mendes has recently weighed in on his current relationship with former girlfriend Camila Cabello.



Speaking on the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on September 30, Shawn said, “We’ve been [in the public eye] since we’re very young, so I think at this point, we’re just like, we hopefully just have a deep, great respect.”

“I don’t think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other,” continued the singer.

Gushing over Camila, Shawn stated, “I’m just lucky she’s an amazing human being, and she’s incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring.”

“So, communicating with her is not difficult, and I think that’s probably a huge part of it,” remarked the musician.

During the show, Shawn discussed about their brutal split and how it didn’t sour the friendship he and Camilla shared.

“Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other,” he explained.

Shawn noted, “No matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it.”

Meanwhile, Shawn opened up that he and Camila stayed close even though they are no longer in a relationship.

“I’ll be the first to text her. She’ll be the first to text me. So as long as we’re good, all the noise is just noise,” he stated.

