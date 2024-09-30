Zachary Levi endorses Donald Trump: ‘We are going to take back this country’

Zachary endorses Donald Trump

Zachary Levi is rooting for Donald Trump.



The action comedy series, Chuck star endorsed Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan on Saturday, along with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and ex Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again,” Levi asserted while on stage.

“And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.”

He continued, “Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there.”

“And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

The Shazam! actor also shared why he thinks what he thinks.

“I grew up in a family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in,” he said.

“My parents were Kennedy Democrats who then turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.”

Levi made clear that his first choice was Kennedy — who backed out from running for president in August — but after him, he chooses Trump.