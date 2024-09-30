Riley Keough reveals major decision about family home, Graceland

Riley Keough reflects on her decision to preserve Graceland

Riley Keough has recently revealed she’s going to “preserve” her family home, Graceland.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress opened up that she took this decision as the sole owner of her late mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate and the owner of her grandfather Elvis Presley's beloved Memphis, Tenn., mansion.

“My hope is to continue what my grandmother [Priscilla Presley] did, and then my mother did, which is simply to preserve our family home,” said the 35-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Riley shared her experience of completing her mother’s memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown after her death in 2023 at 54.

“Because my mother was Elvis Presley’s daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected,” stated the Logan Lucky star.

Riley continued, “What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was.”

“To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving — everything that she was throughout her remarkable life,” explained The Guilty actress.

Riley added, “I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive.”

Meanwhile, From Here to the Great Unknown will hit the bookstores on October 8.