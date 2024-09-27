Machine Gun Kelly shares epiphany that sparked his sobriety journey

Machine Gun Kelly reveals life changing perspective that led him to embark on sobriety journey

Machine Gun Kelly shared insights into the transformative experiences that inspired his journey to sobriety.

In a conversation with People ahead of the People’s Choice Country Awards, where he is both a nominee and performer, the artist born Colson Baker revealed personal revelations that drove him to make this significant change.

"I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective," he told the outlet on Thursday, September 26. "I was born on the 22nd. Twenty-two is a master number. What am I here to master? I had to ask myself that question."

The Emo Girl singer reflected on the generational issues passed down from his father, who has since passed away.

This moment of epiphany led MGK, who welcomed a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with ex Emma Cannon in 2009, to realise that it’s "my job to be a good man."

He expressed his understanding of personal growth, stating, "I find solace in knowing that I can, you know, punish myself today so that I can forgive myself tomorrow."

"I have a daughter who I love with all of my heart and would die for. I have a beautiful family, a wonderful group of friends, and a beautiful life to live for," the rapper added. "And I’m not in a haze anymore to not realize that."

Earlier this August, during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde, MGK, 34, disclosed that he is "completely sober from everything."