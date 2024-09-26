James Middleton plans to expand his family

The younger brother of the Princess of Wales is also the proud owner of six dogs

James Middleton has shared plans to expand his family.



The younger brother of the Princess of Wales, who already has a son named Inigo, is also the proud owner of six dogs: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla.

While discussing his role as an ambassador for Dogs Trust, James revealed his intention to welcome a rescue dog into his family in the future.

He said: "It's such an honour, "before revealing plans to "welcome many a rescue dog" into his family when the time is right.

An unexpected source of support for Princess Kate during her cancer battle was recently revealed by her brother, James Middleton. Before her diagnosis, James gifted Kate a dog named Orla, who has since played a crucial role in her recovery.

Orla featured in the Princess of Wales's video message confirming she had finished chemotherapy last month.

James told Hello: "I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something.

"So I'm certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family."

He added: "That was the experience I had through my challenges, and I certainly feel like it's something that her [Catherine's] family and our family are doing too."

In his new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James revealed he and Pippa made their feelings clear when Kate told them that she and Prince William were getting married.

The younger siblings of the Princess of Wales were told the exciting news in a local pub.

James stated that he and Pippa made clear to Kate that they would always be there to support her.

He wrote: "We make a quiet acknowledgement that we’ll always be there for each other, look out for one another, support each other.

"No matter how crazy things get."



