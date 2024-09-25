Camila Cabello addresses Sabrina Carpenter drama mid-concert

Camila Cabello throws shade at Sabrina Carpenter amid performance

Camila Cabello seemingly dissed Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old singer, who garnered attention for putting on a ‘leggy’ display while walking the runway for L’Oréal in Paris, caroled her hit 2019 track Senorita, which was in collaboration with her former boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

The Havana hitmaker, who was previously rumoured to have been in a love triangle alongside Mendes and Carpenter, was spotted belting out lyrics to the hit track in a now-viral TikTok video, You say we're just friends/But friends don't know the way you taste.

Although the former Fifth Harmony member decided to keep her cool, replacing the word ‘taste’ with her gesture as she placed her finger on her lips.

This comes shortly after the Espresso singer dropped her single Taste, adding to the playlist of her Short n’ Sweet album.

Fans couldn’t resist the shade as they thronged the comments section with their heartwarming messages.

One user commented, “Is it bad I love both Sabrina and Camila?”

While another chimed in, adding, “CAMILA This is kinda iconic”

A third enthused, “WHO DO I TELL THIS LORE”

For the unversed, Cabello started dating Shawn back in 2019 until they decided to go separate ways two years later.