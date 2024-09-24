Shawn Mendes enjoys Brazilian getaway amid romance rumours

Shawn Mendes is living his best life in Brazil, following rumours of a romance with Sabrina Carpenter, which inspired her latest album.

Before taking the stage in Rio de Janeiro, Mendes soaked up the sun at the beach, showcasing his toned abs.

He wore black shorts and enjoyed quality time with friends, swimming and basking in the warm weather.

Mendes expressed his excitement on Instagram by noting,"It feels so good to be back. Eu te amo."

Fans shared their enthused reaction by saying,"Thank you for choosing Brazil to officially return to the stage, I’m sure it will be an incredible show, SEE YOU TOMORROW!!"

Another added: "Ahhhh so beautiful! Welcome baby. We love u."

Post-performance, the Senorita singer wrote, "BRAZIL YOU ARE SUCH A LIGHT IN THIS WORLD," sharing a photo of the crowd which witnessed the singer writing history with amazing performance.