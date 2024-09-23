Kate Middleton gives fans new reason to celebrate

Kate Middleton gives fans reason to celebrate

Kate Middleton, who's new photo with Prince William is making rounds on the internet, has given fans a reason to celebrate with her meaningful gesture.

The Princess of Wales has hinted at her public return with her latest outing with her life partner William, who looks serious and different on the wheel with his triumphant wife.

An insider has revealed, "Kate will make more such public appearances before fully returning to her much-anticipated royal duties."

"Princess Catherine and William are preparing for their future roles after Kate's meaningful win over cancer battle," the source added.

"Kate's health is significantly showing progress and she's gradually returning to normalcy."

Commenting on William's look, the source said: "The future King is giving a message to all with his changed look and serious mood."

Meanwhile, in the viral photo, William wore a very serious look while driving her wife to a church service near Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It was Kate Middleton's first public appearance since she announced the completion of her chemotherapy.

Kate looked in high spirit as she attended a service with her husband Prince William and other members of the royal family at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday.

Kate's brief smile delighted her fans who have already begun to celebrate her royal comeback.