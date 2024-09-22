Zayn Malik celebrates sold-out tour with chic appearance

Zayn Malik expresses gratitude to fans in new post after his debut solo tour sells out

Zayn Malik made a stylish appearance on social media to express his gratitude to fans for his solo tour, which sold out within just a week of its announcement.



On Saturday, September 21, the former One Direction sensation took to Instagram to treat his fans to a zelfie.



Returning to his signature caption less posts after briefly straying for his tour announcement and his daughter’s birthday, he simply shared the snapshot.

In the selfie, Malik, 31, showed off the chains around his neck while rocking a hat and pouting at the camera.

His fans were thrilled about his freshly shaved beard and the sold-out solo tour, his first in a decade since leaving One Direction.



"Hi Mr. I sold out my entire first-ever solo tour," teased one fan.

"King selling out his first solo tour," another added.

One fan noted, "Well, someone shaved his beard," while another gushed, "You look beautiful, my love! Good thing you shaved that beard."

"Oh, aren’t you that handsome guy who sold out his first-ever solo tour?" a fifth fan chimed in, accompanied by red heart and fire emojis.

In addition to his selfie, the Dusk till Dawn hitmaker shared a poster on his Instagram Stories detailing his tour schedule, prominently tagged with "SOLD OUT."

Notably, Malik announced the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024 on Tuesday, September 17, and it sold out within a week, even after adding seven more shows than initially planned.