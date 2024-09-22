Kate Winslet breaks cover after revealing medical condition

Kate Winslet made a stunning appearance at a recent historical event in Los Angeles, following her testosterone replacement treatment.

According to Daily Mail, the Titanic star was spotted for the History Channel's HISTORYTalks at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21.

For the unversed, the HISTORYTalks event is a premier live speaker series that explores newsworthy topics and historical shows.

Moreover, the show's organisers usually invite audiences to experience history-making conversations with trendsetters, global leaders, witnesses, authors and filmmakers.

However, The Mountain Between Us actress was also invited to the star-studded event as a guest speaker.

Kate donned a white three-quarter-sleeve jacket layered over a simple black top for the occasion.

Notably, the 48-year-old actress completed her look by pairing a shoulder-padded blazer with loose-fitted, white flared trousers.

It is important to note that the critically acclaimed actress made a public appearance just a few days after confessing to using Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) to boost her libido.

During her appearance at the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast, the Hollywood icon shared her health sufferings and said, "Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid."

“There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone,” she continued.

On the work front, Kate last appeared in the movie Lee, which was released on September 13, 2024, across cinemas.