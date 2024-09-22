Jennifer Aniston ‘misses’ Friends, won’t do any other sitcom, ‘I doubt that’

Jennifer Aniston missing Friends and doing other sitcoms

Jennifer Aniston still isn’t over Friends.



According to The Sun, Aniston called playing “Rachel Green” in the hit 90’s sitcom the “biggest gift” of her life, sharing how she thinks she doesn’t think she will be ever as happy as she was then.

“Obviously Friends — that’s a no-brainer,” as per the outlet, the 55-year-old actress replied when asked about her favourite gig throughout her career. “I would have to say that is number one.”

She added, “Every single day I miss the schedule of filming . . . it’s the best schedule ever on the planet.”

Jennifer adds that she would be hesitant to work on another TV sitcom since it would never be able to compete with the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Baftas winning show.

“If I knew it would be the same experience as I had with those guys, yes, but I doubt that will ever happen,” she said at the SmartLess podcast.

Aniston starred on the series with Lisa Kudrow, 61, who played Phoebe Buffay; Courteney Cox, 60, who was Monica Geller; David Schwimmer, 57, who portrayed Monica’s brother Ross Geller; Matt LeBlanc, 57, as Joey Tribbiani; and Matthew Perry, the show’s iconic Chandler Bing, who died last year from a drug overdose.