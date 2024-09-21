Kate Middleton issued serious warning as she returns to work

Princess Kate received shocking news as she marked her comeback to work after completing her chemotherapy.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales held a meeting at Windsor Castle which focused on her early childhood project.

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that the meeting was Catherine's first royal engagement after she announced her positive cancer update in an emotional video.

Now, Dickie Arbiter, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s press spokesman addressed the future Queen's royal comeback reports.

In conversation with The Express, he said, "It will be a slow adjustment to getting back on duty and we mustn’t expect anything mammoth overnight.:

The PR expert shared that Kate's meeting with her team is a "good sign" that she is "engaging with other people other than just her family."

However, Dickie has advised the Princess not to "rush" her comeback to make people happy.

He said, "We shouldn’t be pushing her and she certainly shouldn’t be pushing herself to keep people happy that she is coming back, she will do it gradually and in her time … She’s not out of the woods yet and we must allow her to pace herself."