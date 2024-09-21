Simone Biles soars with G.O.A.T. performers on Gold Over America tour

Simone Biles, the 11-time Olympic medalist, is currently on tour with her Gold Over America Tour, also known as G.O.A.T., alongside fellow Team USA gymnasts.

The tour, which began on September 16 in Oceanside, California, features Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Fred Richard, Paul Juda, and Brody Malone.

On Friday, September 20, Chiles shared an Instagram post celebrating the tour, featuring Biles and their airline-inspired costumes. Chiles wrote: "love having my girls with me on tour!! - @goldoveramericatour"

The post included a selfie of Chiles and Biles wearing matching aviator sunglasses and uniforms, as well as a photo with teammates Joscelyn Roberson and French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos.

Roberson, 18, also shared selfies with her teammates, including Biles and De Jesus Dos Santos, captioning, "Pilots took flight tonight"

Meanwhile, Biles posted Instagram Stories previewing the team's upcoming performance on America's Got Talent's season 19 finale, airing Tuesday, September 24.

"america's got talent. tune in tuesday to see us perform," Biles wrote.

She also shared a video showcasing her fellow performers, with Richard and Chiles by her side.

"@goldoveramericatour doing a little preview from our show on @agt," the text read.

Before the tour, Biles told People magazine, "The tour is like a pop concert-style spectacle... Truthfully, I’ve only gone into the gym to practice a handful of times because of my schedule. I’ve barely been home, but my body needed this break, so I’m not mad about it."