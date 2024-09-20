Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face unpopularity: Expert reveals

Bad PR, not bad people: Expert explains Sussexes' public perception.

A PR expert has shed light on why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen a dip in public popularity — and it’s not because they are "bad people."

Edward Coram-James, from GoUp, believes that the couple's struggles with communication and branding have contributed to their decline in public favor.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Coram-James explained, "To be fair to the Sussexes, they seem to have learned the lessons from bad PR, and appear to have turned the page."

He emphasized that their unpopularity is largely the result of past PR missteps, rather than a reflection of their character.

"For all we know, the Sussexes could be kind, caring, and incredible people," he added, suggesting that their mismanagement of public relations played a significant role in shaping their current image.

Concluding with a blunt nine-word verdict, Edward said, "It’s just that they had a bad PR plan."

He further explained how critical public relations can be for those in the spotlight, stating, "That’s the thing with PR: if it goes wrong, the public can, fairly or unfairly, decide it makes you a bad person.

When it goes right, the public can decide you’re a good person. It's why communication is so key."



Despite their struggles with public perception, particularly among the older generation, Prince Harry still resonates with younger audiences.

Though bad PR has impacted their overall image, Harry continues to find support among younger generations.