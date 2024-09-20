Prince Harry receives sad news from UK

Prince Harty will attend an event in UK on September 30

Prince Harry, who's set to return to the UK next week, will reportedly not be welcomed by his royal relatives.

Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, has claimed that King Charles, 75, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, is hesitant to meet with his younger son.



On Wednesday, the WellChild Awards in London has confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is the guest of honour for the annual event of a charity on September 30.

"All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private," Chard told to Fox News Digital.



The broadcaster continued: "King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands."



"However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father. [He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days," said Chard.

"I believe situations will improve between King Charles and Prince Harry," Chard claimed. "Things are moving in the right direction, but it isn't going to be a quick fix."



She noted that "things are very hush-hush." She also pointed out that Harry’s upcoming trip to the UK "has been in the diary for some time."

The expert said: "It would be nice to think that he could stay with his father, but it wouldn't surprise me if he stays at the Althorp Estate again, close to his 'red aunts' and Charles Spencer - his aunts and uncle on his late mother’s side. He has a very close bond with this side of his family, and he feels safe and close to his mother when staying at the estate."

