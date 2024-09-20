Rihanna to end her music hiatus with special tribute: Insider

Rihanna has seemingly amazed her fans by ending her long musical hiatus.

For the unversed, recently a source revealed that the Diamond hitmaker has been planning to collaborate with other artists to pay musical tribute to late American rapper Fatman Scoop.

According to The Sun, a tipster shared that the Fenty Beauty founder is all set to mark her much-awaited musical comeback with her partner and rapper A$AP Rocky to extend their condolences to the late rapper.

The source also stated that Rihanna and Fatman have been on great terms with each other and after his sudden demise, the Stay vocalist and other artists have decided to come together to remember the late singer.

Moreover, an insider disclosed, "After his death, Rihanna and other artists were offered the chance to put some vocals down on a song for him. She spent the start of this week holed up in Red Bus Recording Studios."

"It was a super-low-key visit and she was there for a day or two until the early hours," the source added.

However, till now, Rihanna has not commented on the reports of her comeback.

Reportedly, on August 30, 2024, Fatman died after collapsing on the stage during his performance in Connecticut and was later pronounced dead due to sudden cardiac arrest.