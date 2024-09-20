Eva Mendes reveals her daughters' hilarious reaction to her acting career

Eva Mendes, known for her roles in Hitch and other notable films, has been candid about her experiences as a mother to daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8, whom she shares with partner Ryan Gosling.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, September 19, Eva shared her evolving feelings about motherhood. "I felt very clear [shortly after giving birth], but then I felt lost, if that makes sense. Then when it was like the cliché of, 'OK well, who am I now after the kids can survive on their own?'"

As her children grow more independent, Eva acknowledged, "They don't need me every second. It's a little different. But I love talking to my girls about anything, so I feel very fulfilled."

Eva recently attempted to share her acting career with her daughters, showcasing a scene from Hitch where she faced her fear of deep water.

"I tried to show them—this was about a year ago—I tried to show them a scene from Hitch that I was actually proud of... I had to do this physical comedy stunt thing in the Hudson. Anyway, I was so scared. So, I faced a fear that day and did this stunt, and I was proud of it."

Eva hoped the scene would inspire her daughters to face their own fears and showcase her skills.

"I played it for them, and I was like, 'This is Mama facing her fear.' And, anyway, they were not impressed at all! They were just like, 'Oh, cool, Mama! Can we go outside?'"

Regarding her potential return to acting after a 10-year hiatus, the actress remains undecided, "I don't know," she said on Good Morning America. "If there's interesting roles."