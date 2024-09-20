Julia Roberts' brother reveals 'shocking' truth about her career

Julia Roberts' brother reveals shocking truth behind her successful Hollywood career

Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts is extending his sincere apology to the actress about making a ‘bold’ claim about her.

The Runaway Train star admitted he wrongly took credit for his sibling and daughter Emma Roberts' Hollywood success, citing his past arrogance.

This comes after Eric opened up to Vanity Fair in 2018 about Julia and Emma Roberts’ stardom.

He said at the time, “If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that.

“When Julia first came to New York, I went into [talent agency] William Morris and I said, ‘Which one of you is going to sign my sister Julia?’”

“And I am so proud that everybody knows I was first, because I was first by a long shot. I was first to get Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.”

Six years later, the actor is holding himself accountable for his actions as he is finally apologizing to his Oscar-winner sister in his new memoir, Runaway Train: Or, The Story Of My Life So Far.

Penning a heartfelt apology in his memoir, he suggested, “Now one of the things I’d like to apologise for in this book is for publicly saying on more than one occasion, ‘If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts.

“That’s not only unfortunate, but it’s also untrue. And I hope Julie will accept this more public apology.

“It was an asinine thing to have said. I was proud of her, but it was pride turned on its head, to my own advantage.”

However, the Dancing With The Stars contestant still took some credit for his sister ‘Julie’s’ career, claiming that she followed in her brother’s footsteps.