‘Wednesday’ season 2 behind-the-scenes piques excitement: Watch

'Wednesday' season 2 starring Jenna Ortega will premiere in 2025

Wednesday treated the fans on a Thursday with a first behind-the-scenes teaser ahead of Season two.



Netflix unveiled the exclusive sneak peek during the Geeked Week fan event on September 19.

After promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega returns to Nevermore Academy, giving a glimpse of what’s to come in the second season of the Addams Family spin-off series, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform in 2025.

"This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you could ever imagine," teases Catherine Zeta Jones, who plays matriarch Morticia Addams.

"If we showed you anymore, your eyes would bleed," says Ortega, who stars as the eponymous spooky teen. "And I’m not that generous."

The promo, piquing the anticipation for the upcoming season, included footage of Tim Burton shouting "action" on the set of the forthcoming season.

In addition to Ortega, 21, Jones, 54, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday, also appeared in the first bts video.

Fans were thrilled by the snippets and praised Myers’ character’s tresses. In Wednesday, Myers, 22, plays Enid Sinclair a werewolf student at the academy who is the roommate and best friend of Wednesday Addams.

"OMG, ENIDS HAIR LOOKS AWESOME," one fan commented, followed by others gushing, "Enid's HAIR [heart eyes emoji]," and "ENIDS HAIR LOOK SO GOOD."