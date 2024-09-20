Hayden Panettiere finally addresses slurred speech interview

Hayden Panettiere shares her thoughts on slurred speech interview

Hayden Panettiere has recently addressed “slurred speech” interview after her fans expressed their concerns about her health.



Clarifying fans’ apprehensions, Hayden’s representative spoke to Page Six and revealed, “Speaking about her brother Jansen for the first time was very emotional for her — and it had been a long and exhausting day for her.”

The actress fans came to conclusion that she was “clearly not sober” during her interview when she talked about her brother Jansen’s tragic death and motherhood journey.

For the unversed, Hayden also had publicly battled addiction to alcohol and opioids over the years.

However, the actress’ rep responded, “She was not under the influence.”

Another source mentioned that Hayden “fully cooperated during the interview” while PEOPLE and her team “were on set for the duration of the video shoot”.

After the actress interview, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared their thoughts on her slurred speech.

One said, “Slurred speech eyes can barely stay open, trying to make it through long words clearly not sober.”

“This interview should be removed ASAP!” another wrote.

A third user remarked, “This is complete exploitation. This is an addict who is clearly very unsober.”

Earlier in the interview, Hayden got emotional as she discussed about her rapid weight gain after the sudden loss of her brother.

Meanwhile, the actress added she was “terrified” to leave the house and only “lived in sweatpants”.