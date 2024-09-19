Prince William makes delightful announcement as Harry heads to UK

Kensington Palace has shared a new delightful video of Prince William amid reports of Prince Harry's return to the UK.



Prince William has delivered a meaningful speech at Homewards Aberdeen event on Thursday.



The future King has highlighted the 'complex societal issue' of homelessness, touching the lives of "far too many people" during a visit to Aberdeen.

Speaking at the event, the Prince of Wales said: "Homelessness is a complex societal issue and one that touches the lives of far too many people in our society. However, I truly believe that it can be ended.

"I created Homewards because I wanted us to look at the issue of homelessness through a different lens, to inspire a movement to prevent people from ever experiencing homelessness in the first place."

The video of William's visit shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram Story.

William has announced a significant new partnership for his Homewards project, which aims to tackle homelessness. The inclusion of the homelessness workforce in the Blue Light Card community will provide them with discounts on everyday essentials and additional perks, further supporting their crucial work.

A five-year project which aims to demonstrate it is possible to end the crisis. The initiative has so far brought its existing members over £330million in savings, improving mental well-being and offering financial support.

Alidad Moghaddam, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Light Card, said: "This workforce may not be easily identifiable as uniformed blue light workers like nurses, doctors, police, or firefighters, but we see them."