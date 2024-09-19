Derek Watt, wife Gabriella expecting third baby, ‘beyond excited’

Derek Watt and his wife Gabriella are soon going to become parents for a third time.
The 31-year-old former NFL fullback announced about becoming a parent with his wife Gabriella for a third time by taking to Instagram for a joint post on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
“Here we grow again!” the couple wrote. “We are beyond excited to be adding another little one to our family in April! The boys can’t wait to find out if they’re going to have a baby brother or a baby sister.”
The post featured a lovely black-and-white photo, with the couple's sons, Brayden, 3, and Logan, 5, standing behind a wired fence at a baseball field, backs to the camera, wearing baseball jerseys with their names and birth order.
The siblings also wear baseball hats embroidered with “Big Bro Club” insignia.
Next to the two young boys, another jersey hangs from the fence, with the words “on deck” sewn on the back and a number 3.
An ultrasound strip hangs beside the shirt, and a little baseball bat and glove rest below.
The news was met with a warm response from Derek’s brothers, J.J Watt and T.J Watt.
"LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!!!!!", the former wrote in the comment section, while the latter dropped a single heart emoji and added the post to his story.
