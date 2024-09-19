Florence Pugh spills the beans about her love life

Florence Pugh's shocking confession about new man in her life

Florence Pugh has recently spilled the beans about her love life.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Little Women star confessed she’s currently dating someone but didn’t reveal their name.

Florence said, “We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster.”

“I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that,” remarked the 28-year-old.

The Midsommar actress noted, “Falling in love is the most amazing feeling.”

“Unfortunately, if that’s the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that’s the thing that you chase. That’s not gonna last,” she stated.

Sharing her thoughts on love, Florence told the outlet, “I believe that if magic is real, then it’s falling in love. And I am someone that loves falling in love.”

“I love looking after people. I love caring for people. I love the feeling of someone being there,” continued the Black Widow actress.

Florence explained, “I love knowing that someone is thinking about me and someone cares for me in the same way that I’m thinking about caring for them.”

“I think in this portion of my life, I’m trying to make sure that I’m making all the right decisions so that I can have the thing that I want … which is safety, family, a home and security,” added the Oscar nominee.

For the unversed, Florence was romantically linked to Zach Braff in 2019 but in 2022’s interview, she disclosed they broke up.

Meanwhile, Florence can be seen in upcoming movie, We Live in Time, which will be released in theatres on October 11.