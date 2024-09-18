Pharrell Williams slams celebs for endorsing politicians: 'Shut up!'

The 'Happy' hitmaker dubbed celebrities who endorse political candidates 'self-righteous'

Pharell Williams can’t stand it when celebrities publicly weigh in on politics.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old musician slammed “self-righteous” celebrities who have been endorsing political candidates ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections.

“I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for],” he stated.

Though he respects certain celebrities’ political opinions, for the most part, Pharrell is “one of them people [who says] ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you [sic].’”

The Happy hitmaker also criticised the performative aspect of celebrity activism, explaining, “When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s**t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’”

Pharrell’s blunt comments come shortly after Taylor Swift made headlines by endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Other Hollywood heavyweights like Olivia Rodrigo, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, and John Legend have also backed Harris.

Conversely, figures like Savannah Chrisley, Roseanne Barr, Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Elon Musk are championing Donald Trump’s bid for a second term.