Prince William drops bombshell update about upcoming book

Prince William has left fans guessing with his meaningful gesture as he penned foreword for an upcoming book.

The Prince of Wales has given his fans a reason to expect his own memoir in coming years as he provided a touching support to friend's new book, triggering debate with his move.

The future King has provided a touching tribute to the widow of the late rugby league legend Rob Burrow as he wrote a forward for the book.

Lindsey Burrow, who has inspired the nation through her selfless commitment to husband throughout his heroic battle with motor neurone disease, is set to publish a book entitled "Take Care", a “memoir of love, family and never giving up”.

The widow of Rugby League legend Rob Burrow's book - which is titled 'Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up' is set for release on February 27, 2025.

Turning to X (formerly Twitter), the account @c tweeted today: "Take care will be published on the 27 February 2025 and I am happy to be able to share the cover with you.

"I’m honoured to say that the book features a forward written by HRH Prince William."

The message continued: "Take Care is a memoir of love, family and never giving up. As well as telling our family story, I want it to highlight the work that so many carers in the UK are doing in the hope that it will give readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives."



William paid tribute to the sporting star following his death: “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy.”

Father-of- three William has reportedly shared more admiration for the Rugby League legend in his foreword in Lindsey’s upcoming memoir.