Drew Barrymore reveals lasting impact of injury from ‘Fever Pitch’ set

Drew Barrymore recalls ‘wincing and screaming’ after severe injury on ‘Fever Pitch’

Drew Barrymore opened up about the lingering effects of a major injury she suffered while filming Fever Pitch.

On the 20th anniversary of the film, based on Nick Hornby’s 1992 novel of the same name, the Charlie’s Angels actress recounted the events of plummeting badly on her back on Fenway Park’s outfield while shooting her and Jimmy Fallon’s baseball-themed rom-com.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said, "There's a scene where I go on the Green Monster, the wall, and I fall and when I did that, I fell really badly on my back."

The story was based on a complicated relationship between cool executive Lindsey (Barrymore) and her Red Sox-obsessed boyfriend, Ben (Fallon).

When Ben ultimately agrees to sell his season tickets to prove to Lindsey that he’s serious about their future, she purchases a ticket to the Yankees-Red Sox playoff game that he’s attending and sprints barefoot across the grass in the final inning in order to prevent him from making the sale.

She continued, "And so you'll see me fall and I start wincing and screaming that was all real. And then I had to keep running anyway, and I still have a bad back. I’m like, 'Did it happen on Fever Pitch?'"

Barrymore also believe that the couple is together "going to games and living their life."

Fever Pitch was released on April 6, 2005.