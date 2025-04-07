King Charles turns deaf ear to Harry, Andrew controversies with latest move

King Charles made feelings clear as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's controversies escalated amid his cancer struggles.

The Mirror reported that the monarch aims to focus on his "[royal] duties before everything," seemingly showcased that he is not paying heed to the drama often caused by his son and brother.

For the unversed, King Charles is on his way to Italy with Queen Camilla for a 4-day tour after suffering from the side effects of cancer treatment.

The source recently revealed that the monarch is in "great form and completely unfazed" by his recent health setback.

The King is "excited" to be back on the "road again," putting away the tension caused by the Duke of Sussex and York.

It is important to note that Prince Harry is expected to make a return to the UK in order to appear in court for a hearing regarding his security case against the Home Office, which was downsized after he stepped down as an active member of the royal family.

On the other hand, Prince Andrew also brought shame to the royals with his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case and most recently, he was accused of being in contact with a spy.

It has been said that King Charles has been dealing with Harry and Andrew's controversial issues despite health woes.