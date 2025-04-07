Kelly Clarkson shockingly reveals celebrity who ‘hated’ her

Kelly Clarkson has recently made shocking revelation about one celebrity who was “mean” to her when she first started out in her career.

The American Idol alum didn’t not disclose name of a celebrity but an entertainment reporter claimed it's none other than fellow pop icon Christina who played the hater role.

“It was Christina. She was openly dismissive of Kelly from day one — she didn’t think a reality show winner belonged in the big leagues,” said Rob Shuter wrote in a post on his Substack account last month.

Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kelly opened up that one established musician hated her after winning the singing show.

“People were really mean. People that were really mean have been [voice] coaches,” shared the 42-year-old.

The singer added, “They hated talent shows — and they ended up being on The Voice.”

Christina was reportedly one of the original coaches on the NBC singing competition, which debuted in 2011, nearly a decade after Kelly’s Idol win.

Reflecting on winning first American Idol, Kelly recalled, “People were really cruel at first. They didn’t like it. It took the industry by storm.”

The Grammy winner further said, “It’s unforgiving in a lot of ways, and a lot of pressure for these artists that I don’t think a lot of artists that sell tons of records would be able to handle. It’s a different thing.”

During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Kelly about how she felt about Christina passing on “Miss Independent”.

“I guess the producers and writers started it with her but then it wasn’t finished so I ended up writing the rest and finishing it without even knowing she was on it or ever a part of it,” stated the talk show host.