Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at ‘The Last Five Years’ opening night

Priyanka Chopra made her husband Nick Jonas' big day more memorable with her support.

The doting wife stepped out on Sunday, April 6, to attend the Broadway opening of The Last Five Years in New York City.

As per photos obtained by People, the power couple graced the red carpet in coordinated looks and posed for several pictures together at the Hudson Theatre.

The Citadel star showed off her curves in a sleeveless halter top featuring a menswear-inspired tuxedo lapel paired with a knee-high pencil skirt.

The Bollywood superstar opted for diamond earrings and matching bracelets as accessories. She completed the look with black open-toed heels.

Meanwhile, Jonas, who is starring in the musical revival opposite Adienne Warren, donned a pinstripe suit coupled with a classic white T-shirt and shiny black shoes.

The Whitney White-directed revival marked the first time The Last Five years, which will be in performances through June 22, has ever been on Broadway.

The popular musical chronicles the story about the relationship between Jamie—a rising novelist played by the Jonas Brother member— and a struggling actress named Cathy.

However, there’s a catch: the story is told from both their perspectives but in different timelines.

Jamie’s perspective unfolds the story chronologically, from when he and Cathy first began dating and moving forward through their relationship until its end.

Meanwhile, Cathay’s perspective is told in reverse order, starting at the end of their marriage and moving backward to when they first met.