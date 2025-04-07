Queen Camilla gives into King Charles key decision about royal title

Queen Camilla proved her critics wrong with a meaningful step for the love of her beloved husband King Charles.

GB reported that Camilla was not aiming for the title of Queen when she tied the knot with then-Prince Charles in 2005.

After joining the Firm, she adopted Prince Philip's strategy of performing low-key royal engagements and quietly supported her better half.

Now, an insider from Buckingham Palace claimed that Camilla "had never been pushing for it [the title]. Never in a thousand years."

"Some people have said, 'Oh, well, of course it was what she always wanted to become Queen'. But absolutely not," the source added.

Palace aides shared that "no one there ever thought she would be anything other than Queen."

King Charles aimed to give Camilla the same respect and treatment that was afforded to his late wife, Princess Diana.

Moreover, the monarch's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, also endorsed Camilla as the future Queen at the right time.

An insider shared, "Her Majesty felt that it was important that it came from herself. If she accepted and wanted this, there was a greater chance that the country would do too."

"The timing was quite deliberate. She knew she had a terminal illness and wanted the loose ends to be tied up. She knew her time was limited," the former royal aide revealed.

Notably, the source said that Queen Elizabeth felt Camilla "had proved herself to be a loyal and loving wife and had stepped up to the plate in terms of public duties."