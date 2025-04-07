Princess Charlotte receives sweet honour after Kate Middleton’s key event

Princess Charlotte, who is destined to have a prominent role in the royal family, received major honour as her mum Kate Middleton performed a key royal duty.

The Princess of Wales, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, made a significant appearance in March for the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade, one year after her cancer diagnosis.

Kate had skipped last year’s event as she was recovering from her abdominal surgery and it was later revealed that her shocking diagnosis and received treatment for nine months.

Now that Prince William’s wife is in remission, she seemingly chose a specific accessory for a milestone event, according to jewellery expert, James Harris.

The future Queen wore a pair of drop earrings by Kiki McDonough with green tourmaline and green amethyst stones, which she reportedly made-to-order to celebrate Princess Charlotte’s birth.

McDonough at the time did not confirm who purchased the earrings.

The expert told GB News that there is still a lot of mystery surrounding their origin.

“Paying tribute to Princess Charlotte, Kate wore her mysterious green tourmaline and green amethyst drop earrings, adding sparkle and sophistication to her bottle green coat and matching accessories,” she told the outlet.

“The diamond earrings carry special meaning, as they were gifted to Kate following Princess Charlotte’s birth in 2015, holding strong sentimental value and royal significance.”

She explained that the green amethyst is said “to promote a sense of calm, happiness, and protection from negativity.”