Katy Perry breaks cover after ex-boyfriend received abuse charges

Katy Perry stuns onlookers at star-studded ceremony with Lizzo and Gwyneth Paltrow

Katy Perry broke cover after ex-boyfriend Russell Brand was charged with assault, for the Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

The 40-year-old stole the show in a silver glittering ensemble she donned for the event held at Barker Hangar, on Friday, April 5th, in Santa Monica, California.

The Roar hitmaker was joined by a group of A-listers, including Lizzo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, Zoe Saldana, Lily Collins, Alicia Keys and Kate Hudson.

Perry styled her brunette hair in waves under a matching eye-catching bonnet.

The Breakthrough Prize is devoted to acknowledge the advancements in science and credit the scientists who are behind them.

Lizzo for her part, debuted her drastic weight loss transformation at the red carpet event.

Meanwhile, Paltrow opted for a simple yet classic white strapless gown.

This comes after the Teenage Dream songstress’ ex-boyfriend Russell was charged with rape, and sexual assault of multiple victims, on April 3rd.

The popstar and Russell split in 2011, before Perry moved on with Orlando Bloom in 2016.

The Grammy-nominated artist is scheduled to travel to space with Blue Origin in a week.