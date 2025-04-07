Heather Graham makes rare comment about ageing

Heather Graham has recently opened up about embracing ageing in a rare interview.

Speaking with PEOPLE at Sierra Club’s Trail Blazers Ball on April 2, the Chosen Family actress said, “I feel like as I get older, I just care less about things that don't matter.”

Heather, who turned 55 this year, stated, “Everyone gets upset sometimes, but I think that I'm happier.”

“I've done enough hard work on myself that I feel like I'm a happier person now,” explained the Behaving Badly actress.

Reflecting on healthy ageing, Heather revealed that she never followed a complicated regimen.

“I just enjoy the simple things in life — like sleeping, eating, my friends, things like that. I love meditating,” mentioned the Petals on the Wind actress.

When Heather felt stressed out in her life, the actress pointed out, “I like to go out in nature, go to the beach, look at the ocean, go on a hike, go into the mountains, look at the trees.”

When asked how she stayed in shape, the actress further said, “I like going on yoga retreats because, to be honest, I love just being by the ocean… So, anytime I'm at the ocean, I just feel happier.”

Heather told the outlet that she focused on maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

“I love yoga, I mediate. I do affirmations every day because, like everyone, I’m afraid of getting older,” explained the actress at the time.

Heather added, “The culture will try to tell you, ‘Now’s the time to feel bad about yourself.’ I say, ‘Now’s the time to feel even better.’”