Gang of Four bassist Dave Allen breathes his last at 69

Dave Allen, the bassist who replaced Dave Wolfson in the early days of Gang of Four, has passed away at the age of 69.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Allen, who later went on to form the band Shriekback after his time with the influential British pop-punk group, breathed his last on Saturday, April 5. The cause of his death hasn’t yet been revealed officially.

Following Allen’s death over the weekend, his former bandmates Hugo Burnham and Jon King, paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

"It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning," they penned, confirming the sad news.

The post shared on Group of Four’s official account continued, "Dave had endured the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years, which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends."

Burnham shared that he and King recently spent some quality time with the late bassist and his family, "sharing rich and vivid memories of good times. Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century."

The surviving members bid farewell to "the Ace of Bass" and their "old friend."

Additionally, The Gang of Four is set to perform their final U.S. tour in Portland.