Gigi Hadid shares wholesome moment with stepdad David Foster

Gigi Hadid maintains close relationship with stepdad David Foster

Gigi Hadid remains close to her mom Yolanda Hadid’s former husband, David Foster, even years after her divorce.

The 29-year-old supermodel celebrated the musician’s new Broadway project on Friday, April 5th.

Gigi took to her Instagram Stories and gushed about the 16-time-Grammy winner’s new original songs for the theatre.

"NYC. BOOP HAS LANDED. AND SHE'S MAJOR," she wrote with one image from the production, adding, "MUSIC BY @DAVIDFOSTER !! CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL @BOOPTHEMUSICAL," wrote Hadid.

David was joined by his wife, Katharine McPhee, and three of his children, daughters Amy S. Foster, 51, Sara Foster, 43, and Erin Foster, 40, as well as his granddaughter, on the special occasion.

The singer is a father to six children, including his youngest and only son, Ronnie, whom he welcomed with his wife in February 2021.

The Guest In Residence fashion mogul has stayed close to her stepsiblings after their parents’ split. Describing their relationship, Erin said, "Gigi actually just DMed me last night saying she was starting to watch the show," she said, explaining, "The kids don’t get divorced, just the parents do," in an interview with Andy Cohen.

Foster was married to Gigi’s mother from 2011 to 2017 and formed a close bond with her and her siblings, Anwar and Bella Hadid.