The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood shuts down one specific question

Aimee Lou Wood reveals one topic she wants to avoid in conversations

Aimee Lou Wood, who played Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3, has declared one topic off-limits for future interviews.

The 31-year-old actress opened up about the attention her teeth has garnered over the years and revealed that she feels exhausted discussing them any further.

“It’s, like, cool, and now I want to stop f---ing talking about it. Can I talk about my character? Why am I talking about my gnashers?” Wood said in conversation with The Sunday Times, on Saturday, April 6th.

“It’s like now I’m just a pair of front teeth,” added the Sex Education star.

“I understand what it represents. People feel more confident about their imperfections. It does feel a bit weird that the thing I got bullied for is now the thing that everyone’s, like, ‘Woo!’ It’s still the thing that’s defining me.”

Wood has come a long way in her journey of self-confidence about her smile, from being bullied about it to finally embracing it and then considering them normal.

Previously, in an interview with Stylist, she said, “I’d always be super confident when I went to theater auditions, but if it was a TV thing I’d be so shocked when I got a recall. I sometimes thought, ‘Oh, a Channel 4 thing, I might have a chance on there.’ Then Sex Education came along and I was like, ‘Well, what have I seen on Netflix? Everyone has perfect Hollywood teeth.’”