King Charles takes crucial decision about health before leaving UK

King Charles takes key decision about health before leaving UK

King Charles' major health update was issued as the monarch began his journey to Italy alongside Queen Camilla.

According to the Mirror, the King is "in great form and completely unfazed" by the ongoing setbacks including his health woes and family drama.

An insider said, "Italy was never in doubt, but what His Majesty’s break did do was allow him to take a breather and slow down if only for a couple of days."

"Everyone has seen in recent days that he is in great form and completely unfazed by his recent setback, if anything both His Majesty and the Queen are even more excited to be getting on the road again," the source shared.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced on March 18 that the King and Queen will visit the Holy See and the Republic of Italy from 7th to 10th April 2025.

It is important to mention that King Charles' much-awaited tour was in doubt earlier after he was hospitalised for a brief period of time after suffering from the side effects of cancer.

At the time, the monarch was forced to cancel his royal engagements and a tour of Birmingham in order to prioritise his health during his cancer treatment.