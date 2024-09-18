Singer-songwriter J.D. Souther breathes his last at 78

Singer-songwriter J.D. Souther passes away at 78

Singer-songwriter J.D. Souther has died at the age of 78 after serving in the music industry for half a century.

The Detroit-born artist, who penned hit tracks for the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, took his last breath at his home in New Mexico.

Although his cause of death and other details are still under wraps, a representative for the Eagles confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times shortly after his passing.

The singer had also tried his luck as an actor, appearing on shows such as Nashville, Thirtysomething as well as Postcards From the Edge and My Girl 2.

On professional front, Souther penned songs for various artists, including Dixie Chicks, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and George.

Souther, who started off his musical career with his debut LP John David Souther, featuring the future Eagles cut How Long, was gearing up to begin touring next week in Phoenix.

Previously, the late songwriter delivered a spectacular performance during a January concert at the Kia Forum located in Inglewood, California.

In addition, he was crowned as one of the ‘tightknit community of songwriters and singers’ by Don Henley.