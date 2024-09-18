Aubrey O’Day addresses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest

Aubrey O’Day breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest

Aubrey O’Day has recently addressed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest.



“I never thought I would see this day,” said Aubery while speaking to TMZ.

The former member of Sean’s girl group Danity Kane stated, “We all buried this inside of us in order to be able to keep going. And not just me, but victims you don't even know yet.”

She continued, “We are all processing what that type of vindication can actually feel like now.”

Aubery added, “Every conversation I've had with victims last night has been beyond moving on all levels.”

The singer’s comments came after she shared her thoughts in an Instagram post shortly after news of Sean’s arrest came to light.

“The purpose of justice is to prove an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.



Aubery remarked, “Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing.”

NBC News reported that Sean was “arrested” at Park Hyatt Hotel in New York on September 16, with an unsealed federal indictment.

The documents obtained by news organisation claimed that the rapper had “threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires”

Meanwhile, Sean’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters outside to “reserve your judgment until you have all the facts” outside New York courtroom on September 17.

“He came to New York to basically engage the court system and start the case and it will start today and he’s going to plead not guilty,” said Sean’s lawyer.

Marc mentioned, “Sean is going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers.”