Zurich Film Festival honours Pamela Anderson's versatile career

The 20th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will honor iconic Canadian actress Pamela Anderson with the prestigious Golden Eye award, recognizing her versatile career.

Anderson will present her latest film, Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, at the festival and receive the award on October 4.

In The Last Showgirl, Anderson plays Shelley, a 50-year-old showgirl facing the end of her long-running Las Vegas show. The film premiered in Toronto and received critical acclaim.

The Hollywood Reporter praised Anderson's performance, noting she acted "with an undiluted sense of heartbreak."

ZFF Artistic Director Christian Jungen praised Anderson's performance, saying:

"She completely immersed herself in her character, turned Shelley's inner life inside out with her facial expressions and made sure that we sympathized with her."

Jungen added, "a terrific performance, perhaps the best of her career, which deserves an Oscar nomination."

The Last Showgirl co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, and Dave Bautista.

Anderson and director Gia Coppola will present The Last Showgirl to the festival audience following the Golden Eye award ceremony.

Other honorees at ZFF include Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Roeg Sutherland, who will receive the Game Changer Award.

The 20th Zurich Film Festival takes place from October 3-13.