'Shōgun' creates history with record-breaking win at 2024 Emmys

FX drama series Shōgun recently caught all the attention by bagging 18 trophies at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hiroyuki Sanada’s historical drama series created history at the Emmys as it became the first-ever non-English-language show to win the Best Drama award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the successful samurai series also won 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys nearly a week ago.

Moreover, the drama series continued to take four more awards at the Peacock Theater on September 15, including the top categories of Best Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series which was won by the lead actress of Shōgun, Anna Sawai.

In conversation with the media, the Fast Five actress shared her feelings after the historical win and said, "I think it’s just mixed emotions and anxiety, wanting everyone to win. … I’ll wake up tomorrow and I’ll think this was all a dream."

For the unversed, before Shōgun, Netflix’s Korean sensation Squid Game was nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category in 2022 but at that time it lost to HBO’s Succession.