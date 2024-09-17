Selena Gomez marks first Emmys with Benny Blanco with sweet snap

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023

Selena Gomez is embracing love both on and off the red carpet.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram following the 2024 Emmy Awards to share a heartwarming photo of herself with boyfriend Benny Blanco. In the sweet snapshot, Blanco is seen holding Gomez's waist and planting a kiss on her cheek while she beams at the camera.

“Thank you so much to the Emmy’s [sic] for our recognition! We are so grateful,” Gomez, 32, captioned the post, celebrating her Hulu show’s nominations.

Blanco, 36, was quick to respond, commenting, “omg!!!” under the post.

Though Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Only Murders, the award went to Jean Smart for Hacks.

On the red carpet, Gomez stunned in a black velvet Ralph Lauren gown with silver sequins, while Blanco opted for a matching black suit adorned with silver rose embroidery. While he skipped the red carpet, he was by her side during the ceremony, where they were spotted watching the show co-hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy.

Recently, Gomez gushed to Vanity Fair about Blanco, saying, “He’s just been a light in my life... He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

The couple quietly began dating last summer, going public in December.