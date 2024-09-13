Demi Lovato makes bold decision for future kids with Jutes

Demi Lovato and Jutes engaged in December 2023

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her plans to start a family with her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the Let It Go hitmaker revealed that while having children with the love of her life is on her bucket list, it's currently on hold.

She expressed a desire to spend more quality time alone with the Canadian songwriter before taking that step.

"I’m not ready to give up my alone time with [Jordan]," Lovato, 32, said, citing this as her primary reason for postponing parenthood.

Although the couple has not yet set a timeline for when they might become parents, the Confident songstress has already made a decision about keeping her future children out of the spotlight.

"I don’t even want to share their faces in pictures on Instagram when they’re born," she stated. "I want them to have that anonymity."

The Disney star explained that, as a celebrity, she has already allowed the world to peek into her life, but she doesn’t want the same for her future kids with the musical artist.

"I share a lot with the world, and I just want some things to be mine," she added.

Lovato’s desire to keep her children’s lives private is to cherish them solely for herself and Jutes, away from public scrutiny