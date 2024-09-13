Bella Hadid takes romance with Adan Banuelos to new level

Bella Hadid made a rare appearance with her boyfriend Adan Banuelos for a PDA-filled date night in New York City.

The Victoria's Secret model and her favourite horse rider have been making the headlines for their whirlwind romance for quite some time. The couple was publicly spotted on multiple romantic outings in recent times.

Recently, Bella, 27, and her boyfriend were photographed sweetly holding each other’s hands in the streets of NYC. The fashion girl was all blushing and passing wide smiles with her beau.

In the viral photos of the new couple in town, Bella was seen flaunting her brown cowgirl boots, a jeans skirt and an orange leather waistcoat top.

On the other hand, Adan was seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and boots, which he paired with a cowboy hat.

It is pertinent to mention that Bella posted a heartfelt message on Adan's birthday in April 2024. She wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy Birthday my love."

Previously, the founder of Orebella was also seen supporting her Mexican boyfriend's club league back on March 27.

For the unversed, Bella was last romantically involved with director Marc Kalman, however, the pair parted ways in 2023.